Santa’s workshop at the North Pole had nothing on The After Dark in Clearfield Saturday morning as a large contingent of volunteers came together to carry out plans for the annual Steve Livergood Jr. Memorial Dinner.
Wrapping paper and tape were utilized to make festive gifts stacked nearly to the ceiling in one of the dining rooms, and in the kitchen volunteers formed a line to dish up a delicious meal of ham and turkey with all the trimmings.
This is the 27th year for the meal held annually on Christmas Eve. The effort is conducted in memory of Steve Livergood Jr. and is spearheaded by a committee that includes several of his family members. The free meal and gift and food donations for less fortunate families began in 1995 by Steve Livergood Sr. and his wife Kelly who wanted an opportunity to give back to the community that sustained them through the difficult days following Livergood Jr.’s death.
At the first dinner, approximately 70 people were fed and one family’s children received Christmas gifts. The effort has grown increasingly more substantial with enough food cooked and prepared to serve more than 1,300 meals. Last year, more than 50 turkeys, 40 hams, 1,300 stuffing balls, 1,500 rolls with butter, 15 cases of potatoes, and six cases each of corn and gravy were prepared.
The committee says the free dinner is available to those who have experienced personal setbacks through the loss of a job, a health issue or other tragedy or anyone who wants to enjoy a delicious dinner in the company of others or the privacy of their own home. Volunteers deliver meals to various parts of Clearfield County — a practice that has been in place for several years.
A committee of more than 25 members has been meeting for months and doing behind the scenes work coordinating donations, making meal preparations, shopping for gifts for children and figuring out delivery logistics. The committee accepts information about less fortunate children who are nominated to receive gifts and verifies it with guidance counselors at local school districts. Volunteer shoppers then take the information, including ages and sizes, and scour the stores to fill the lists.
More than 1,300 meals were served this year as eat-in, take-outs and deliveries. Gifts were delivered to 165 less-fortunate children and meals and food baskets to more than 60 families.
Volunteer firefighters from Glen Richey, Lawrence Township, Rescue Hose & Ladder Co. of Curwensville and Sandy Ridge fire departments carried out the bulk of the meal and gift deliveries. In a number of cases, Santa or Mrs. Claus went along for the ride to help spread holiday cheer.
Kelly Livergood told The Progress the brutally cold temperatures and snow Saturday did not hamper the meal. “The weather did not create any problems. We have wonderful volunteers who came out this morning to help. We get new people every year who are willing to donate their time and talents to this effort. It is just wonderful.”
Diane Evans, who oversees reservations for meal deliveries, said she took calls for more than 800 delivered meals through early Saturday morning. “That is a record for the meal,” she noted.
When asked whether she believes increased numbers of reservations can be attributed to state of the economy or more people becoming aware of the meal, Evans said, “I think it is both. The cost of living is so high and the word about the meal continues to get out. More and more people know about the meal.”
She also said she believes a new website, christmasevedinner.com, has been helpful in raising consciousness about the meal. Volunteer Frank Wholaver who developed the site said he believes it can be used in many ways to get the word out.
“We will be able to request donations, sign up volunteers, and people can register for meals. There is also a Facebook page, but this website will take things to another level. It will raise awareness. This will take things to the next step,” Wholaver said.
“This is what Christmas is all about. It’s not about the committee. It’s helping people,” Steve Livergood said after expressing his gratitude to the many groups and individuals who donate time and talents and businesses and organizations who contribute food and funds to help make the meal come together.
“I am just so humbled by all these people who give their time, talents and efforts to ensure people who want or need one receive dinner,” Livergood said.