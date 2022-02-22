Clearfield County Director of Elections Dawn Graham told Clearfield County Commissioners at their meeting on Tuesday that there is an urgent need for polling workers in four county municipalities.
“We are looking for poll workers. They are needed for Brisbin Borough, Coalport Borough, Grampian Borough and Gulich Township,” Graham explained, adding Coalport Borough has not had a precinct board in place for the last two elections. Lack of workers in Coalport has required residents to vote at Beccaria Township’s first precinct.
Graham said unless eligible residents come forward, residents may have to vote in Beccaria Township’s first precinct permanently.
“We’ve advertised (in numerous publications and places) trying to recruit. We are just not getting anyone in these places,” Graham explained.
In election-related matters, Solicitor Heather Bozovich updated the commissioners on the court case involving the state’s congressional district map. She said the state Supreme Court has not made a decision yet on the legality of the map.
Bozovich also reported there has been no decision in the case involving mail-in ballots. According to previously published reports, the state’s Supreme Court has scheduled a hearing on March 8. On Jan. 28, the commonwealth’s court’s decision to strike down the mail-in voting law can take effect March 15.
“If no decision is made the stay will be lifted,” she said.
Commissioner Dave Glass said the longer it takes to make these decisions the less time candidates for office will have to get their petition signed and file their paperwork.
“Candidates will need to be aware they will have to hustle,” he said.