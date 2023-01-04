OSCEOLA MILLS — Unsure of the validity of appointing Douglas McClellan as vacancy board chairman, Decatur Township Supervisors tabled the action at their recent reorganization meeting.
McClellan was appointed vacancy board chairman last year. However, supervisors recently questioned if he could hold this position.
McClellan, a former supervisor and truck driver training instructor who was accused of stealing from Clearfield County Career and Technology Center, accepted a guilty plea in 2019. He was court-ordered to submit his letter of resignation as a Decatur Township supervisor.
Supervisors agreed to table the action and contact the judge for clarification as to whether McClellan could hold this appointed role in the township. The vacancy board steps in when the board of supervisors are unable or unwilling to fill a vacancy within 30 days.
The leadership at the township will remain the same for 2023. James Rice remains chairman, with William Vogle vice chairman. Pamela Peters will continue as secretary/treasurer and deputy tax collector. Stephen Crain is roadmaster.
Keystone Collections Group was appointed as collector of local services tax. Pennsafe Building Inspection Services, LLC is the third party inspection agency and building code official.
Patrick Fanelli remains the solicitor for the township. Rae Ann Tronetti was appointed certified public accountant for the 2022 audit.
The Ohio Casualty Insurance Company was appointed for the treasurer’s bond, set at $2 million. This number changes when revenues increase, Peters said. “It’s supposed to cover the highest amount of money I could get my hands on in a year,” she said.
Fred Templeton will serve a four-year term on the Planning Commission. Terry L. Bratton stays on as the emergency management coordinator.
Vogle will continue to hold the permanent seat on the Moshannon Valley Joint Sewer Authority, and Crain was appointed to the board.
Meeting dates will remain the same time for the second Wednesday of the month at 4 p.m. Meetings are held at the township building.
At their meeting, supervisors also adopted ordinance No. 91. According to supervisors, a study led to this ordinance.
Officials said township roads will have a 10 ton weight limit. This limit excludes local traffic, which includes emergency vehicles, school buses and contractor vehicles involved in construction or maintenance.