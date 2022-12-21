The owner of the now-closed Uncle Buck’s Creations, who is accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a 17-year-old former employee, waived his right to a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Michael Morris yesterday at Centralized Court.
Kevin Michael Legenski, 39, of Curwensville is charged with unlawful contact with a minor and corruption of minors — both felonies of the third degree; and endangering the welfare of children, a misdemeanor of the third degree.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on Oct. 2, the victim’s mother contacted the Lawrence Township Police and reported Legenski was having an inappropriate relationship with her 17-year-old daughter.
She said she believed the relationship started in December of 2021.
Inappropriate pictures and text messages from the accused were found on her daughter’s cell phone. And in the text messages, the two talked about running away together.
Police interviewed the girl on two separate occasions. The girl said she and Legenski began messaging each other on Snapchat in January or February so no one else would know.
She said their relationship became more serious and became they began having sex in May while the two were at work.
Legenski is free on $50,000 monetary bail. He is represented by attorney Frederick M. Neiswender of Clearfield. The commonwealth was represented by Clearfield County District Attorney Ryan P. Sayers.