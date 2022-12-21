PHILIPSBURG — The interest of two individuals made it difficult for Philipsburg Borough Council to fill an open council seat.
A seat opened up with the resignation of prior Councilwoman Sharon Goss. The borough received letters of interest from residents Michael Foreman and Susan Petrovich Blyth. After some discussion, Foreman was appointed for the remainder of the term, which lasts through 2023.
Neither individuals were at the special meeting, which complicated the decision making process.
Susan Petrovich Blyth, a longtime borough resident and graduate of Philipsburg Osceola Area School District, submitted a letter on Dec. 6.
“Philipsburg has gone through many changes and faced many challenges during my lifetime,” she wrote. “Some at the time seemed devastating, such as Front Street changing from two way to one way direction … Others not as painful, such as the veteran’s memorial and the dog park. No matter the severity of the pain it is experiencing, through pride, confidence, dedication, determination, faith, strength and love Philipsburg overcomes and prevails. I would welcome the opportunity to be part of the decision making body.”
She noted her mother worked as borough secretary.
“I gained a wealth of knowledge from my mother through the experience she gave me,” she wrote.
Foreman, who submitted a shorter letter, is a lifetime resident. He was employed as foreman of the state Department of Transportation for 25 years until his retirement in April.
“I welcome the opportunity to serve the council to help make the borough an even better place to live,” he wrote.
Mayor John Streno suggested council interview both candidates. However, council was pressed for time. If it didn’t appoint someone, the county would take over.
Councilman Harry Wood made a motion to accept the letter from Foreman. Councilwoman Kathy Kalinosky made a motion for Petrovich Blyth. However, council needed to address the first motion by Wood.
Kalinosky noted she felt at a disadvantage not knowing either candidate. The individual should also be selected with care. “It’s a serious position,” she said.
“It’s a tough call,” said Councilwoman Faith Maguire, who knew both candidates.
Councilman Jerry Lese, who also knew both individuals, reiterated the thought, calling it a “tough decision.”
Council took a roll call vote. President Sam Womer, Lese, Wood and Maguire voted for Foreman. Kalinosky abstained. Councilman James Stiver was absent.