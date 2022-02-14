Our family is a meatball family. We like spaghetti and meatballs, meatball sandwiches, wedding soup and nearly any dish that contains spherical meat.
But this time of the year, I am looking for some new recipes to add to my box. That’s why I was so excited to find a recipe for Greek Meatballs with Lemon Dill Rice. We like the fresh flavors of lemon and dill, making this a must try for my family.
This recipe is simple, flavorful, goes together quickly and in the time it takes for the rice to cook you can pretty much have dinner on the table.
The meatballs are simple to prepare and although the recipe calls for ground beef, I believe you could easily substitute an equal amount of ground chicken or ground turkey.
I will advise to squeeze all the moisture out of the spinach and to drain your tomatoes really well or you will have soup instead of a one-pot dinner. If your family doesn’t like spinach, substitute zucchini, green beans or any other mild-flavored vegetable for it.
Greek Meatballs with Lemon Dill Rice
Meatballs:
1 1/4 pounds lean ground beef
1/4 cup breadcrumbs
1 teaspoon dried oregano
1/2 teaspoon fresh lemon zest
1 clove garlic, minced
1 egg
1 tablespoon water
1 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper
Pinch of red pepper flakes, if desired
1 tablespoon olive oil
Combine all the ingredients ingredients. Mix gently until all ingredients are thoroughly combined. Shape the mixture into 2-inch meatballs. You should get about 12 meatballs. Heat the olive oil over medium-high heat in a large skillet. Working in batches, if necessary, brown the meatballs on each side.
Remove the meatballs from the pan and set aside.
Rice:
1 1/2 cups long-grain rice
3 1/2 cups chicken broth
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper
Juice from the lemon that was zested
2 teaspoons dried dill weed
1 12-ounce package frozen spinach, thawed and squeezed dry
1 cup cherry tomatoes, quartered or a 14.5 can diced tomatoes, drained well.
Feta cheese to serve
In the skillet, over medium-high heat, add the chicken broth, the rice, salt and pepper. Cook for 20-25 minutes or until the rice has absorbed all the liquid. Stir the spinach into the rice mixture. Add the lemon juice, dill weed and tomatoes. Arrange meatballs on top and cook for 3-5 minutes or until meatballs are cooked through and rice mixture is hot.
Top servings with feta cheese crumbles. Makes 4-6 servings.