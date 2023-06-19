Pickles are having a moment.
Look at any menu or food magazine and dishes featuring pickles are there. Lots of them. Pickles are starring as appetizers, a prominent ingredient in salads, sandwiches and even main dishes.
Those briny, crispy green vegetables have made their way to the forefront of many dishes. That is fine by me because I am a pickle aficionado from way back.
My favorites are the baby kosher dills, but I think any preferred dill pickle variety would work here.
The recipe I am sharing today highlights pickles. There are diced pickles among the salad ingredients and the dressing includes pickle brine.
Perfect Pickle Potato Salad is a warm salad, similar to a German Potato Salad, except there is no bacon in this recipe. I made it with new potatoes purchased from the local farmer’s market which I believe made it extra good. I think if you are not fond of potato salad recipes that feature mayonnaise in the dressing, you should try this recipe.
We ate the salad with some grilled steak and some zucchini, also from the farmer’s market, that was simply sautéed in some butter, minced garlic and salt and ground black pepper. So simple but so good. Sorry I am digressing here.
Perfect Pickle Potato Salad is quick to put together. The longest part of the recipe is cooking the potatoes and that happens in about 10 minutes. I chopped everything else and made the dressing while I was waiting for the potatoes to finish cooking.
Perfect Pickle Potato Salad
Salad:
- 3 pounds of waxy potatoes, scrubbed and cut into bite-sized chunks (Editor’s note: A red-skinned potato or a Yukon Gold is a good choice for this recipe. Don’t use a Russet potato. That variety is best for mashed or baked potatoes)
- 1 cup of chopped dill pickles
- 1/2 cup finely chopped celery
- 1/4 cup onion, peeled and finely diced. I used an equal amount of green onions because I had them on hand. I just cut them into thin slices.
- 1 tablespoon dried dill weed or two tablespoons fresh dill
Dressing:
- 1/4 cup dill pickle brine
- 2 tablespoons red wine or apple cider vinegar
- 1 tablespoon Dijon or yellow mustard
- 1/2 cup olive oil
- A pinch of salt and ground black pepper
Cook the potatoes in boiling salted water until tender and they can be easily pierced with a fork.
In a mixing bowl or in a jar, add the pickle brine, vinegar, mustard, the pinch of salt and pepper. Whisk or shake together. Add the oil and whisk or shake until the dressing is mixed and slightly thickened.
Add the pickles, celery, onion and dill to a large mixing bowl. Add the cooked potatoes and pour the dressing over and toss until the vegetables are coated.
The salad can be served warm or at room temperature.