As the saying goes, “Everything Old is New Again.” It’s true for fashion, home decor, records and especially for food.
I have several magazines I receive monthly. On the covers or on the index pages of the May editions were pictures for Baked Alaska, Quiche and Deviled Eggs with the recipes inside.
Retro recipes are fresh again. Many of the foods you have enjoyed through the years are experiencing a resurgence.
One of those is a side dish — Noodles Romanoff. I found this recipe while researching recipes made with cottage cheese. Several of my granddaughters enjoy cottage cheese. They don’t even eat fruit with it. They like it plain. One likes her serving topped with pickled beets.
Anyway, they ate most of a large container of cottage cheese over the Easter holiday but there was about a cup left in the bottom of the container that was getting set to expire. I am trying really hard not to throw any food out, so I am always looking for ways to use up small amounts.
This recipe is a copy of a boxed mix that was sold many years ago. I don’t believe it is made any longer but perhaps it is just not available in our local stores.
We enjoyed Noodles Romanoff for Sunday lunch with some oven-fried chicken and a tossed green salad. To me it tasted like a glorified macaroni and cheese. The cottage cheese bakes down but if some little curds of cheese clinging to the noodles bothers you, feel free to place the cottage cheese in the blender or the food processor and blitz it until the consistency is smooth.
I used some kluski noodles but feel free to use your favorite egg noodle brand and size. Fettuccine or pappardelle would also work.
Noodles Romanoff
8 ounces of egg noodles or pasta
1 cup cottage cheese
2 cloves garlic, peeled and minced
1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce
1 cup sour cream
1/2 onion, finely chopped
1 teaspoon hot sauce, optional
1 cup shredded sharp cheddar cheese
Fresh parsley, chopped, if desired. (Editor’s note: I stirred about a 1/2 teaspoon of dried parsley into the sauce mixture because I didn’t have any fresh parsley on hand and because my cheddar was the white variety, and I thought it needed some color.)
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Spray a two-quart baking dish with non-stick cooking spray. In a large pot, bring salted water to a boil. Add the noodles and cook about two minutes less than the package instructions. Drain the noodles.
In a mixing bowl, stir together the sour cream, garlic, Worcestershire sauce, cottage cheese, onion, 3/4 cup of the shredded cheddar cheese and hot sauce. Stir the noodles into the sour cream mixture, mix gently.
Spoon the coated noodles into the prepared baking dish. Sprinkle with the remaining cheddar cheese. Bake 20-25 minutes until the casserole is heated through and the cheese on top is melted and bubbly. Remove from the oven and sprinkle with chopped fresh parsley before serving.
Makes 6-8 servings.