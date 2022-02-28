The older I get the more sure I am that I am loosing my mind. I really meant to publish this recipe at Christmas time but recently looking back over the Food Page stories, I found I never did.
So I made these candies/cookies over the weekend and shook some brightly colored jimmies over the top, thinking those brightly colored decorations would make them perfect for the upcoming Easter holiday.
I would call these a candy but some recipes I have seen refer to these as a cookie. They also go by different names. I have seen them called Avalanche Cookies, Gobstoppers and Peanut Butter Crunchies.
Not sure what you want to call them, but they are delicious and not at all difficult to make.This recipe is so easy almost anyone could make it. If you can measure, open bags and operate the microwave, you can make this candy.
My family loves these. They think the white chocolate-peanut butter mixture tastes just like those famous meltaway bars. In fact, one year I ordered a tray of cookies and a few of these candies were on the tray. My granddaughters loved them so much that I thought at one point there was going to be bloodshed over the last one, which after many negotiations they reluctantly agreed to share.
I am sure some of you crafty cooks could shape this candy into eggs and dip them in melted milk or dark chocolate or colored candy coating and make delicious Easter eggs out of this recipe. But all I did was drop mine onto waxed paper using two spoons, and then chilled them in the refrigerator. You could also roll these in chopped peanuts or eliminate one of the cups of crisp rice and substitute a cup of chopped peanuts.
You will want to make these candies bite-sized so you can pop them in your mouth in one bite because the heat of your hands will cause these to melt immediately.
Peanut Butter Crunchies
1 11-ounce bag of white chocolate morsels
1 cup creamy peanut butter
2 cups crisp rice cereal
2 cups miniature marshmallows
Place the white chocolate morsels into a microwave-safe bowl. Using the microwave set for 30 second intervals on high, microwave until the morsels are melted and smooth. Stir in peanut butter and cook another 30 seconds in the microwave. Remove the bowl from the microwave and stir the white chocolate morsels-peanut butter mixture until well combined and smooth. Stir in the cereal and the marshmallows.
Drop by teaspoonfuls onto a waxed paper-lined cookie sheet and refrigerate until set. If you are going to decorate the candy, sprinkle with jimmies before the mixture hardens. Once the candies are set, remove and store in a tightly covered container in the refrigerator.
Makes approximately two dozen candies.