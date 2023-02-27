If you are looking for a way to incorporate more vegetables into your family’s diet this simple recipe from students in the morning class in the Clearfield County Career and Technology Center’s culinary arts and food management class could be just the thing.
Instructor Sierra Maney said her students recently prepared a Chicken and Vegetable Stir Fry as part of a nutrition unit.
“Chicken and Vegetable Stir Fry is a healthy dish. By preparing it, students could also practice their knife skills, their cooking techniques, as the dish is sauteed — and plate presentation.”
The recipe serves one generously or two smaller eaters. It can be easily doubled, Maney said. It is also good for using up small amounts of vegetables or meat in the refrigerator’s crisper drawer. Maney said it is simple to customize the recipe to include favorite ingredients.
“Really any vegetables or meat could be substituted or just added to this dish. The options are endless and really depend on the cook’s palate,” she said.
“Just use your imagination and options are endless. This dish is designed to teach the students how to make a complete meal but in a healthy way. We are getting ready to focus on nutrition as the classes’ next topic, so this recipe is getting the students prepared for what is in store for them.”
She said students in the afternoon class are preparing to be sous chefs.
“This experience allows students to see what it is like to be in charge and to run a kitchen. From set-up to tear-down this experience is an eye opener for the students who think they might want to have their own restaurant someday, Maney said.
Chicken and
Vegetable Stir Fry
- One skinless, boneless chicken breast
- A pinch of salt or to taste
- A pinch of black pepper or to taste
- A pinch of onion powder or to taste
- A pinch of garlic powder or to taste
- 1/4 of a red pepper, seeded and julienned
- 1/4 of a small white onion, peeled and cut into small dice
Season the chicken and vegetables with salt, pepper, onion powder and garlic powder. In a medium-sized saute pan, over medium-high heat, add enough oil to coat the pan. Add the chicken and vegetables to the pan and cook until the internal temperature of the chicken reaches 165 degrees and vegetables are tender-crisp.
Serve over a bed of cooked brown rice made by steaming 1/2 cup brown rice with 1 1/2 cups water. Place the vegetables over the rice and top with the sliced chicken.