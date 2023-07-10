The weather has been so hot and humid. I am a little concerned about what August might be like since early summer has been so warm.
No one wants to stand over the stove when temperatures and conditions are like that, but families still want to eat.
While my husband is not above eating a salad for dinner, he prefers to be served something more hearty.
The recipe I am sharing today for Taco Pasta Skillet features the meat that he loves but doesn’t require long periods of cooking.
This recipe was so simple to prepare. The most complicated part of the dish was breaking up the ground beef while it was browning.
I had all the ingredients on hand in my freezer, refrigerator and pantry, making the recipe a great choice for those times when a meal is required but you don’t want to go to the grocery store.
This recipe is versatile. I used ground beef but ground turkey, chicken or even pork could be easily substituted for it.
You could also disguise some vegetables in the sauce, making it a great option for picky eaters. You could add some chopped green chilies or diced jalapeno with seeds and ribs removed or not, kernels of corn, canned beans that have been rinsed and drained or some grated zucchini or carrot.
There are lots of options with this easy-to-make recipe.
Taco Pasta Skillet
- 1 pound of ground beef
- 1/2 a medium onion, diced
- 2 teaspoons minced garlic
- 2 tablespoons taco seasoning (I used a low-sodium variety)
- 1 cup of salsa, your choice of mild, medium or hot
- 1 8-ounce can of tomato sauce
- 2 cups beef or chicken broth
- 1 1/2 cups small shape pasta
- 1 cup shredded cheddar cheese
Brown the beef. Drain off any fat. Add the diced onions and garlic and cook until the vegetables begin to soften. Stir in the taco seasoning, salsa, tomato sauce, broth and pasta. Bring the mixture to a boil, reduce the heat to medium-low and simmer for 15-20 minutes or until the pasta is tender. Remove from the heat and sprinkle with the cheese.
This skillet can also be topped with any favorite taco fixings such as crushed tortilla chips, diced tomatoes, diced onions, diced avocado or pickled jalapeños.