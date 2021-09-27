For a quick one-pot dinner try Sloppy Joe Pasta Skillet.

It’s great to find a recipe that takes familiar flavors and uses them in a new way.
And when that recipe is a one-pot meal, that’s even better.
Such is the case today with Sloppy Joe Pasta Skillet.
It combines all the beefy, sweet-savory goodness of a sloppy joe sandwich with pasta. Other than the ground beef, I am guessing you have most, if not all, of this recipe’s ingredients in the pantry right now.
I think many of you would agree with me when I say you can’t have too many recipes for pasta. Pasta is usually a kid-pleaser, it’s economical, quick-cooking and easy to prepare.
This recipe is wonderful for busy families. You just brown the ground beef, add the vegetables and cook until they are mostly cooked through. All the sauce ingredients get stirred in, you add the pasta and cook about 10 minutes until it is tender. Dinner is done.
Serve alongside a tossed salad, some coleslaw or a favorite vegetable and you have a delicious meal without a lot of trouble.
If ground beef is not your family’s favorite, ground chicken or turkey would substitute nicely for it.
Sloppy Joe Pasta Skillet
1 pound lean ground beef
1 medium onion, peeled and diced
2 cloves garlic, peeled and minced
Half of a green pepper, diced
½ teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper
1/4 cup apple cider vinegar
2 cups beef stock
1 generous teaspoon of mustard
15 ounce can of tomato sauce
2 tablespoons brown sugar
1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
8 ounces ziti, penne or other short pasta shape
Grated cheddar cheese for the top, optional
In a Dutch oven or large skillet. Brown the ground beef, breaking it up into bite-sized pieces, until it is cooked through and no pink remains. Drain off any grease and add the onion, garlic and green pepper. Cook until the vegetables are translucent.
Sprinkle the meat-vegetable mixture with salt and pepper. Add the vinegar and broth and scrape up any browned bits from the bottom of the pan. Add the tomato sauce, mustard, brown sugar and Worcestershire and stir. Bring mixture to a boil and add the pasta. Use your spoon to ensure all the pasta pieces are covered by the liquid. Reduce the heat and allow the mixture to simmer about 10 minutes, stirring occasionally, until the pasta is tender. Top with cheddar cheese, if desired before serving. Makes 4-6 servings.