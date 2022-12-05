Nearly every weekend, my husband and I have a detailed conversation about Sunday dinner.
It generally goes something like this.
Me, “What would you like for Sunday dinner?” Him, “Whatever is easiest.”
That statement I believe gives me license to go ahead and prepare whatever I had been planning to make.
But one week, he surprised me and asked for Chicken Parmesan. Wouldn’t you know it, I didn’t have any chicken breasts in the freezer — but I did have ground chicken breast.
I found a recipe I had jotted down for Easy Chicken Parmesan Meatballs and thought this would be a perfect opportunity to try them.
These have all the flavors of Chicken Parmesan — cheese, garlic, Italian spices, in a neat, easy-to-eat little ball.
For dinner, I served the meatballs and sauce over cooked spaghetti, but I was thinking these would also make great appetizers.
With the holidays picking up speed, some of you may be having parties and open houses this year.
These would be perfect for a buffet or you could also serve them on dinner rolls and make sliders out of them.
Do try these.
If your family likes Italian food and in particular Chicken Parmesan, I’m sure they will like them.
Easy Chicken
Parmesan Meatballs
- 1/2 cup breadcrumbs
- 1/3 cup grated Parmesan cheese
- 1 clove of garlic, peeled and minced
- 1/4 teaspoon onion powder
- 1/2 teaspoon dried basil
- 1/2 teaspoon dried oregano
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
- 1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper
- 1 egg, beaten
- 1 pound ground chicken
- Non-stick cooking spray
For serving:
- 1 cup grated mozzarella cheese
- 1 24-ounce jar of a favorite marinara sauce
- 1 pound of pasta, cooked according to package directions
In a mixing bowl, combine the breadcrumbs, Parmesan cheese, garlic, onion powder, basil, oregano, salt and pepper. Add the ground chicken and egg and mix to combine.
Shape the meat mixture into 20-24 meatballs. Spray a skillet with non-stick cooking spray and brown the meatballs, in two batches, until they are browned on all sides.
Place the meatballs in a two-quart baking dish and pour the jar of sauce over them.
Cover with a lid or foil and bake at 350 degrees for 20-25 minutes or until the sauce is bubbly. Sprinkle grated mozzarella cheese over the top and return to the oven for 5-10 minutes or until the cheese is melted. Serve meatballs and sauce over hot, cooked pasta.