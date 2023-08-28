I’m a child of the 1970s. One of my favorite products from the era had to be Snackin’ Cake.
These easy-to-make and bake cake mixes, that are no longer available, even came with their own baking pan.
Because I come from a large family we didn’t get these very often at my house, but one of my friends from school was an only child and when I went to her home she and I often mixed and baked a Snackin’ Cake as a treat.
My favorite flavor was the banana walnut and hers was chocolate chip.
When I was looking for a recipe to feature today, I came across the recipe for Chocolate Zucchini Cake with Easy Frosting.
This recipe has slightly more steps than the boxed cake mix, but all the ingredients get mixed together in one bowl, making it simple for beginning bakers.
The most difficult part of the recipe is grating the zucchini. I did mine in the food processor so it wasn’t hard at all.
All the wet ingredients get mixed together then the dry ingredients and the grated zucchini get mixed in. I used a whisk, but you could certainly use a mixer.
It was so easy to put together that I was reminded of those boxed cake treats. If you grate the zucchini fine, those who aren’t that fond of vegetables won’t even know its in there.
For those looking up a way to use end-of-garden bounty, namely zucchini, try this very moist, chocolatey cake with the simplest frosting ever.
Chocolate Zucchini Cake with
Easy Frosting
- 2 cups all-purpose flour
- 3/4 cup cocoa powder
- 2 teaspoons baking soda
- 1/2 teaspoon baking powder
- 1 teaspoon instant coffee, optional
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1 cup vegetable oil
- 1 1/2 cup granulated sugar
- 4 room temperature eggs
- 1/3 cup sour cream or plain yogurt, at room temperature
- 2 teaspoons vanilla extract
- 3 cups shredded zucchini
- 1 11.5 ounce bag milk chocolate chips
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Spray a 13-by-9-by-2-inch baking pan with non-stick cooking spray. Set aside.
In a separate bowl, whisk together flour, cocoa powder, baking soda, baking powder, instant coffee and salt until the dry ingredients are well incorporated.
In a mixing bowl, beat together oil, sugar, eggs, sour cream and vanilla extract until combined and smooth. Add the grated zucchini and dry ingredients alternately, beating well after each addition. The batter will be thick.
Pour the batter into the prepared pan and bake for 45-50 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the center of the cake come out clean.
Remove the cake from the oven and evenly sprinkle the milk chocolate chips over the top of the cake.
Allow the chips to stand for several minutes or until they are shiny. Use a knife or offset spatula to spread the melted chips evenly over the surface of the cake.
Allow the cake to cool completely before covering and storing up to three days in the refrigerator.