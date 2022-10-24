Although you wouldn’t know it from the weather this week, it is autumn here in Progressland. Fall in central Pennsylvania generally means cool days and frosty evenings — perfect for soup.
I’m not complaining, but this weather isn’t very-fall like and I’m sure it will change soon, and probably not for the warmer.
From October generally through April, most Saturday evenings at our house, soup is what is for supper. I like to try new recipes, although there are a few soups that are on permanent rotation.
The recipe for Meatball and Tortellini Soup is one I found on Facebook. It features meatballs and frozen tortellini in a tomato broth that is flavored with onions, garlic and some Italian seasoning. You could also add a pinch of red pepper flakes if you like your tomato sauce more on the spicy side.
It made a perfect Saturday evening supper and as I was eating it, I was thinking I must make it for my granddaughters as they like most anything that includes pasta and cheese.
The soup recipe calls for ready-made frozen meatballs, but I made my own. You don’t have to do that, but our local grocery store carries only one brand of frozen meatballs and we have eaten them and are not fond of them.
If you make your own meatballs, that adds a couple more steps to the directions; but the recipe is not difficult and uses items from the pantry and freezer.
I can envision this recipe being perfect for families to serve before they go out for some Halloween or fall festivities.
It goes together very quickly and in about 30 minutes of cook time, dinner can be on the table. If you want a more substantial meal, serve this soup with some crusty bread and a salad.
Meatball and
Tortellini Soup
- 1 teaspoon olive oil
- 1 small onion, peeled and diced
- 2 cloves of garlic, peeled and minced
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1 28-can diced tomatoes in juice, do not drain
- 1 15-ounce can of tomato sauce
- 1 tablespoon Italian seasoning
- 4 cups beef or chicken broth
- 1 20-ounce package of frozen mini meatballs, thawed
- 1 19-ounce package frozen cheese-filled tortellini, thawed
- Ground black pepper to taste ( I used about half a teaspoon)
- A pinch of red pepper flakes, if desired
- 1/2 cup grated Parmesan cheese for serving
Heat the oil in a large Dutch oven over medium-high heat. Add the onion. Sprinkle with salt. Cook the onion for 2-3 minutes until they start to soften and become translucent. Add the garlic and cook another minute, stirring constantly.
Add the tomatoes with juice, tomato sauce, broth and Italian seasoning. Bring to a boil. Add the meatballs, reduce the heat to low and allow to simmer uncovered for 15-20 minutes. Add the tortellini and cook another 7-8 minutes until the pasta is tender and heated through.
Serve in bowls sprinkled with Parmesan cheese. You can also top servings with some freshly chopped parsley or basil torn into small pieces.
If you would like to make your own meatballs. I’ve included my recipe.
Meatballs
- 1 pound lean ground beef or turkey
- 1/4 cup dried bread crumbs
- 1 egg beaten
- 1 tablespoon milk
- 1/4 cup grated parmesan cheese
- 1/2 teaspoon Italian seasoning
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper
Combine all ingredients in a large mixing bowl and use your hands or a fork to combine. Use a tablespoon of meat mixture for each meatball. Arrange the meatballs on a baking sheet that has been sprayed with non-stick cooking spray.
Bake at 350 degrees until the meatballs begin to brown. Don’t worry if they are not completely cooked through — the meatballs will finish cooking in the soup.