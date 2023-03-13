Although it may not seem like it, Easter is less than a month away. For those who have been planning their holiday menu, I applaud you, but I believe, like me, many of you haven’t even thought about it yet.
Thanks to my friend and co-worker Diane McBride, I would like to offer a suggestion that will be perfect for dessert — Strawberry Crunch Poke Cake.
McBride and I like to swap recipes and she recently told me about enjoying this cake in her travels. She raved about how good it was and I thought it sounded like something my family would like. Recently, I found the recipe lying on my desk and I had to try it.
If you are a fan of ice cream novelties, particularly ones with strawberry-flavored centers surrounded by vanilla ice cream dredged in pink and white-colored cake crunchies, then you are going to love this dessert.
My family members were huge fans. My granddaughters love anything pink and strawberry-flavored, so they were on board before they even tasted the cake.
It is very simple to make. You will need to plan ahead because there are some steps and chilling is required. The recipe uses ingredients readily available in the local grocery store.
I served the pieces of cake with some sliced strawberries which provided the brighter strawberry flavor the ice cream bars have — however, the strawberries really weren’t necessary. This cake can stand on its own.
If you are looking for something different to serve guests for Easter I encourage you to try Strawberry Crunch Poke Cake.
Strawberry Crunch Poke Cake
- A white box cake, mixed and baked in a 13-by-9-by-2-inch pan, according to package instructions.
- 1 14-ounce can of sweetened condensed milk
- 1 12-ounce can of evaporated milk
- 1/2 cup whole milk
- 1 3-ounce package of strawberry-flavored gelatin powder, divided
- 1 8-ounce container of frozen whipped topping, thawed
- 25 vanilla creme sandwich cookies
- 1/4 cup butter, melted
Allow the baked cake to cool completely. In a small saucepan, heat the evaporated milk over medium high heat. Whisk in half of the package of strawberry-flavored gelatin powder, stirring continuously until the powder is dissolved. Remove the pan from the heat and set aside to cool. Once the milk-gelatin mixture has cooled, stir in the sweetened condensed milk and whole milk. Whisk to incorporate.
Use a bamboo skewer to poke holes into the cake. (Author’s note: I didn’t have a bamboo skewer, I used a straw. The holes were larger but you are going to cover them up anyway. Probably a paring knife would also work here).
Spoon the strawberry-milk mixture over the top of the cake, being sure to evenly coat the cake and use up all the mixture. Cover the cake tightly with plastic wrap and place the refrigerator at least one hour. A longer cooling time is better to allow the strawberry-milk mixture to congeal.
When ready to serve, spread the thawed frozen whipped topping evenly over the cake’s surface.
Place the cookies in a zip-top plastic bag. Use a rolling pin to crush the cookies into crumbs. Transfer the crumbs to a medium-sized mixing bowl. Pour the melted butter over the cookie crumbs. Sprinkle with the remaining gelatin powder. Toss to combine the crumbs and the gelatin powder.
Sprinkle the cookie crumb mixture evenly over the whipped topping. Use the palm of your hand to press down gently on the crumbs to make the top smooth and flat. Return the cake to the refrigerator and chill until ready to serve. Slice the cake and top with fresh strawberries to garnish.