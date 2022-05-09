My husband asks for very little in life but he does like chocolate cake with peanut butter frosting. A couple of weeks ago I decided I would bake him one from scratch.
While that might sound like a generous gesture, the recipe I like is a one-bowl recipe that requires very little fussing.
I mixed up the batter and baked it. When it came from the oven, I thought the baked cake just didn’t look right. It had a mahogany tint to it and there were small lumps on the top of it in places. I tasted a small corner. It was so bitter.
I couldn’t figure out what was wrong then I got to wondering — when was the last time I purchased cocoa powder?
When I get groceries I tend to remove ingredients from their original containers and place them in sealed, airtight plastic receptacles to help them last longer. I also either tear or cut the important information from the container’s label such as what it is, when it expires and in some cases preparation instructions and add the label to the receptacle so that when I cook or bake I can find the correct ingredient.
Anyway, the cocoa powder was missing its label and since I can’t remember purchasing any recently, I really don’t believe it was fresh. Lesson learned — if you are going to go to the trouble of baking a cake, use ingredients that haven’t expired.
I purchased some fresh cocoa powder, baked the recipe I am sharing today — and the stars aligned. This cake is not only easy to put together, it is truly delicious, especially when topped with my husband’s favorite peanut butter frosting. Confession here. I’m not a peanut butter lover so I took out a bit of frosting before I added the peanut butter and frosted a fifth of the cake with it.
Do try this recipe the next time your family wants chocolate cake or you need to bring the dessert. I’ll bet you have all the ingredients in the refrigerator or on the pantry shelf. This cake is also a great use of any coffee leftover in the pot.
The coffee does something almost magical to the cocoa powder and makes the finished cake very moist. You don’t taste the coffee in the finished cake.
Cup of Joe Cake with Peanut Butter Frosting
2 cups all-purpose flour
1 1/2 cups granulated sugar
3/4 cup cocoa powder
1 teaspoon baking powder
2 teaspoons baking soda
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/2 cup vegetable oil
1 cup buttermilk or 1 scant cup milk mixed with 1 tablespoon white vinegar or lemon juice.
1 cup strong black coffee, cooled
1 teaspoon vanilla
2 large eggs, at room temperature, beaten
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Grease and flour a 13-by-9-by-2-inch pan; set aside.
In a large mixing bowl, combine the flour, sugar, cocoa powder, baking powder, baking soda and salt. Use a whisk to combine well and to remove any lumps. Make a well in the middle of the flour mixture and add the oil, butter milk, coffee, vanilla extract and beaten eggs.
Mix until the batter is well blended. It will be thin. Pour the batter into the prepared cake pan. Bake 35 minutes or until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean. Do not over bake. Allow the cake to cool completely before frosting.
Peanut Butter Frosting
1/2 cup salted butter, softened
1 cup creamy peanut butter
4 cups confectioners sugar
2 teaspoons vanilla extract
Approximately 1/4 cup milk
Place the softened butter and the peanut butter in the bowl, add the confectioner’s sugar, the vanilla extract and the milk. Use an electric mixer to blend slowly to avoid a mess in your kitchen. Increase the mixer’s speed gradually until the frosting is light and fluffy.
If the frosting is not a soft, spreadable consistency, add more milk, a few drops at a time, until the desired consistency is reached.