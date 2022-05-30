AUSTIN — Kick off the first week of June at Sinnemahoning State Park with outdoor programs including inner tube creek float, bird watching, and pontoon tours. The park is located at 4843 Park Rd., Austin.
Friday, June 3, 2-3:30 p.m., the program Floating the First Fork will be presented. Celebrate national Donut Day with an inner tube float on the First Fork Sinnemahoning Creek.
A limited number of inner tubes are provided or visitors may bring their own.
The program is open to those age seven and older. Advance registration is required by Thursday, June 2.
Saturday, June 4, 8:15-9:45 a.m. a morning bird walk will be held. Participants will walk through the woods with the park’s naturalist to find warblers and other birds.
The walk is open to all visitors, both overnight campers and people visiting the park for the day. The hike will be one-to-two miles over slightly uneven terrain. It is open to all ages and beginners are welcome.
Binoculars are available to borrow. Participants should bring water and wear walking shoes or hiking boots. Walkers should meet at the campground’s amphitheater.
Registration is not required.
Sunday, June 4, pontoon tours of the Stevenson Dam will be held at 9 a.m., 10 a.m. and noon. Participants will join park staff for a fun and informative one-hour tour causing the shoreline of the George B. Stevenson Reservoir in search of wildlife.
There is no fee for regular Sunday interpretive pontoon boat tours however donations are requested. The group size is limited. To reserve a seat registration is suggested.
To register for a program, or for more information, those planning to visit the park should go to the online state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources’ calendar of events at http://events.dcnr.pa.gov.
Those needing assistance with online registration, should call the park’s office 814-647-8401 and dial 0 for the front desk.