Clearfield County Recreation and Tourism Authority was informed about a new event presented by a local business.
Director Sue Swales-Vitullo reported on the inaugural “Float Your Fanny on the Susquehannay” — sponsored by the Dented Keg Brewing Co., Clearfield, to be held Saturday, July 22, beginning at 1 p.m.
Residents are invited to bring their own floating device to launch on the West Branch of the Susquehanna River in front of the business located at 139 W. Market St.
“Anything that floats, goes,” Swales-Vitullo said.
In addition there will be a beach-themed party on the businesses deck and patio and a basket raffle to benefit Clearfield County Special Olympics.
“Those attending should bring a beach towel and a lawn chair,” she added.
Swales-Vitullo also reported attendance is building at the Moshannon Valley Heritage Center at Philipsburg with 129 people stopping in during the month of May.
The center, a joint venture between CCRTA and Centre County’s Happy Valley Visitor’s Bureau, is located at 22 N. Front St.
It’s premise is to assist visitors in the Philipsburg area find unique experiences and activities. It also features literature from local businesses and displays of historic artifacts.
Swales-Vitullo said the staff is working to make the center more kid-friendly with various activities designed for the younger set.