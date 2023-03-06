Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 5 AM EST TUESDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. The lower amounts will be in the valleys, and higher amounts on the high ground. * WHERE...Clearfield, Northern Centre, Southern Centre, Southern Clinton and Southern Lycoming Counties. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 5 AM EST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel may be diffcult overnight. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The precipitation will likely be rain at the start this evening, but mix with and change to snow. The change will happen on the ridges first, then lower into the valleys. The heaviest snowfall will be between 9 PM and 2 AM. The snow will be wet, with a high water content. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission remind motorists to adjust speeds based on driving conditions as winter weather impacts will include snow covered roads and limited visibility. Call 5 1 1 or visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadway and traffic conditions. To report snow or ice, post to the NWS State College Facebook page, use Twitter @NWSStateCollege, or visit weather.gov/ctp. &&