Nicole Fletcher has announced her candidacy for the Republican nomination for Clearfield County Treasurer.
Fletcher is a lifelong resident of Clearfield County and a graduate of Clearfield Area High School Class of 1987. Fletcher currently resides in Clearfield with her husband of 35 years. A mother of two children, Eric and Danielle, Fletcher states that one of her greatest joys in life is spending time with her two granddaughters Bailey and Quinn.
Fletcher enjoys spending time with family and friends, camping and gardening. She thrives while helping others through their times of need.
She attends the Hyde Wesleyan Church of Hyde and has been involved with various church related events throughout the years benefiting the children.
Fletcher has been employed at the Clearfield County Sheriff’s Office since October 2013. Her current position as the office manager/real estate sales within the Sheriff’s Office requires receipting and balancing multiple accounts that make up the office’s $9 million budget that requires interacting with the county treasurer’s office. This interaction will allow for a smooth transition and to continue and build upon the excellent standard the current Treasurer Carol Fox has achieved over the last 28 years.
Fletcher has devoted the last 10 years to helping the citizens of Clearfield County through her work within the Clearfield County Sheriff’s Office.