CURWENSVILLE — The fiddler’s contest at Curwensville Days continues to prove popular with festival goers as the paved area in front of the bandshell stage was packed Thursday evening.
The history of the contest is fuzzy, although it has been around for number of years. Each year the Curwensville Days planning committee issues an open invitation for fiddlers to compete.
The contest has four divisions — small fry, open to youth age 10 and younger; junior, open to young men and women age 11 to 18; adult, open to those age 19-59; and senior for musicians age 60 and older.
Each of the fiddlers performs three tunes — a hoedown, a waltz and a song of their choice.
Judges Todd Sproull, Robert Pennington and Megan McGarry said the panel uses a rubric to score contestants. McGarry said the categories include style of music, rhythm and timing, tone, intonation and clarity.
Thursday there were five competitors, three in the junior division, Eliza Mood, Ann Weikert and Mercy Smith.
Mood took first place, Weikert, second; and Smith, third.
The adult division had one competitor, Ryan Sutter, and the senior division, Dave Knepp.
Curwensville Days Committee member Sandy Bowery said, “We are really pleased to have five competitors, and especially the three in the junior division. Hopefully that means we will have some (competitors) moving up in the years to come.”
She said, “We didn’t have any fiddlers in the small fry division and we didn’t have any last year. We hope that we will get some out in 2023.”