After making changes during the pandemic’s early years, the state Fish and Boat Commission is adapting to a single, statewide opening day of trout season.
The organization set an opening day of trout season for April 2. Starting yesterday, fishing is prohibited on lakes and streams designated as stocked trout waters until opening day and on mentored youth trout fishing day, which will be on March 26. The exception is for waters in the stocked trout waters open to year-round fishing.
In years prior to the pandemic, there were different opening days based on region. Late last year, the commission approved setting the first Saturday of April each year as the single, statewide start of trout season, according to a press release.
A single, statewide opening day also occurred for the 2021 season. Early last year, a temporary rule allowed anglers to fish in lakes, ponds or reservoirs following stocking under catch and release regulations, according to spokesman Mike Parker.
“Last year, you had the situation where we were stocking trout in late February, early March, and we would put these fish in a lake and people could immediately go out and start fishing for them,” said Parker. “They just couldn’t keep any.”
The temporary rule was in response to pre-season trout stocking operations beginning approximately two weeks earlier than past seasons. The earlier stocking date helped allow hatchery staff to deliver trout to many waters ahead of the statewide mentored youth trout day and the statewide opening day, according to a press release.
The response to the temporary rule last year was mixed.
“People were excited because it provided some extra trout fishing opportunities when people were really looking to get outside and enjoy the outdoors,” Parker said. “We’ve seen about a 20 percent increase in the sale of fishing licenses, so there are a lot of people out there looking for safe ways to get outside.”
Other people felt it took away from the magic of opening day, according to Parker. For these people, opening day simply meant they could begin keeping trout. Issues regarding the temporary change also included instances of reported increased fish mortality as a result of catching and releasing, Parker stated.
This year, the stocking still begins earlier than previously by about one week to accommodate the earlier date. People are prohibited from fishing in the majority of stocked waters prior to opening day.
Although the majority of stocked trout waters are now closed until the spring dates, there are special locations that are open for year-round fishing, Parker noted, adding people should check the commission’s website to check if a location falls under these special regulations.
“There are opportunities to go out there and catch trout right now,” said Parker, “but only in places that are managed under that program.”