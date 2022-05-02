AUSTIN –Pontoon tours are back at Sinnemahoning State Park. Visitors are able to get out on the water for the first tour of the season, and cruise the shoreline of the George B. Stevenson Reservoir.
They can look for wildlife, learn about the history of the dam, and enjoy being out on the lake on a one-hour guided tour. In past years, tour participants have seen eagles, turtles, and ducks all from the breezy deck of the pontoon boat.
The first tour of 2022 will be Sunday, May 8, with departures at 9 a.m., 10:30 a.m. and noon. Tours last approximately one hour. Visitors should meet at the boat ramp at the lake day use area.
There is no fee for regular Sunday guided pontoon boat tours, but donations are requested. Visitors should note that group size is limited and pre-registration is strongly recommended to reserve a seat. To pre-register, visit https://events.dcnr.pa.gov/sinnemahoning_state_park/calendar or call the park’s office at 814-647-8401, extension 0 for the front desk.
Tours are offered on most Sundays and other selected dates throughout the season, with three tours offered on each day.