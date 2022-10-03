AUSTIN — The ninth annual First Fork Festival will be held Saturday, Oct.8 from 11 a.m. to 3p.m. at Sinnemahoning State Park.
Local authors, artists, and artisans will showcase their talents amidst a backdrop of full autumn color in the Pennsylvania Wilds.
First Fork Festival provides a unique opportunity to shop for gifts, or pick up something special for yourself, while enjoying the beautiful fall weather in the First Fork Valley. High quality art, local handcrafted items and a variety of local foods will be available for sale.
Demonstrations and interpretive activities throughout the day make this festival fun for the entire family. On-going demonstrations and talks include blacksmithing and flint knapping, wood turning, local history, white-tailed deer and elk conservation, healthy streams, beekeeping, health with oils, and more.
Children and adults can learn about local history while playing horseshoes and bocce ball, digging for artifacts, and cooking bannock over an open fire.
A variety of local foods will be available, including Smokin’ Pig BBQ serving pulled pork and macaroni and cheese, Red Horse Grille serving rice bowls, cheesesteaks, and French fries, Sinnemahoning Fire Auxillary with homemade soups, Austin scouts selling apple cider and funnel cakes, Brydonson Farm and Sons of Dunn Farm with maple treats, and local favorite, God’s Country Kettle Corn, with salty, sweet popcorn.
As a highlight of the festival, singer and songwriter, Jim Colbert, will take the stage from noon to 1 p.m. and again from 2-3 p.m. in front of the park’s wildlife center. Colbert, also known as the “Bellefonte Balladeer”, will perform originals with subject matter ranging from vintage Triumph motorcycles and old Buicks to a host of selections about Centralia’s mine fire, playwright Eugene O’Neill, and his hometown of Johnstown. A delight to the ear, Jim’s award-winning songs offer a cross section of Americana seen through the eyes of a life-long Pennsylvanian.
The community-focused, admission-free event takes place at the Sinnemahoning State Park Office and Wildlife Center. The park is located off state Route 872 in Grove Township, Cameron County, 14 miles south of Austin.
For a copy of the First Fork Festival schedule or for additional information about the festival or other programs at Sinnemahoning State Park, contact the park office at 814-647-8401 or email SinnemahoningSP@pa.gov. Information is also available on the park’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/sinnemahoningSP.