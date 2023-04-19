WOODLAND — A massive two-alarm fire ripped through an industrial structure in the early morning hours Wednesday.
Bigler-Jackson-Woodland Deputy Fire Chief Brian Knepp reported approximately 150 firefighters from Clearfield and Centre counties battled the flames for approximately five hours.
The sawmill, located at 148 Tipple Rd., Woodland, is part of the former Walker Lumber Co. enterprise, and equipment inside was destroyed. The mill was non-operational at the time of the fire and reports from the scene reported no electrical connection.
A section of U.S. Route 322 was closed to through traffic for the duration of the fire.
Firefighters had to lay 1,500 feet of five-inch line from the highway to the fire scene. Water had to be shuttled by multiple tanker trucks from a nearby hydrant to dump tanks that were used to supply arial and ground suppression efforts, he said.
There were no reported injuries.
BJW’s firefighters were assisted by crews from Morris Township, Winburne, Grassflat, Clearfield, Lawrence Township, Curwensville, Wallaceton, Osceola Mills, Houtzdale, Ramey, Madera, Sandy Township and Philipsburg.
Fire police from BJW and Philipsburg assisted with traffic control. Clearfield EMS personnel were also at the scene along with employees from Penelec.
The state police fire marshal could not be reached for comment. No information about the operation’s owner, damage estimate or the fire’s cause was available by press time.
The fire rekindled at approximately 10 a.m. Crews from BJW and Morris Township were on scene for approximately 30 minutes treating hot spots.