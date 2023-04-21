SANDY RIDGE — Volunteer firefighters from three counties battled a forest fire that was still burning on Friday afternoon in Rush Township.
On Thursday at 4:10 p.m., Mountain Top Vol. Fire Co. was dispatched for a brush fire in on the Sandy Ridge Trail. Upon arriving on scene, the blaze was upgraded to a forest fire. Sandy Ridge Trail is a forestry road that extends from Ponderosa Drive to the top of Port Matilda Mountain at U.S. Route 322.
According to Mountain Top Vol. Fire Co. Chief Tim Sharpless, the fire burned about 1,200 acres as of Friday afternoon. There were no structures involved and there were no injuries.
Sharpless said the fire was still burning due to a fire retardant substance essential in fighting forest fires was not reaching the fire due to heavy scrub brush and laurel, which was preventing the substance from getting to the ground and penetrating the fire.
Smoke from the fire could be seen for miles in both Philipsburg and State College.
Firefighters were still attempting to contain the fire on Friday, and representatives from both Mountain Top Vol. Fire Co. and and the state Dept. of Conservation and Natural Resources were on scene attempting a plan of action to keep the fire from extending further.
The cause of the fire is undetermined and under investigation by DCNR.
Assisting Mountain Top Vol. Fire Co. on scene were volunteer firefighters from Tyrone and Bald Eagle, both of Blair County; Philipsburg and Port Matilda, both of Centre County; and Columbia, Chester Hill Hose Co., Houtzdale, Ramey, Madera, Winburne, Grassflat, Karthaus, Lawrence Township Station 5 and Glen Richey, all of Clearfield County.
Additionally, personnel on scene also included DCNR, the state Game Commission, three bulldozers from DCNR to draw fire lines, one helicopter and two air tankers.
Salvation Army’s Disaster Services was on scene providing a canteen for firefighters.