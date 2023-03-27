RAMEY — Volunteer firefighters were busy over the weekend, responding to two fires in the area.
A three-story structure fire with possible entrapment drew responders to 328 Main St., Ramey, on Saturday at 12:37 p.m., according to Ramey Vol. Fire Co. Deputy Chief Matt Jordan.
The cause of the fire was a heat lamp and was contained to one room. A damage estimate was not immediately available.
Assisting were Houtzdale Fire Co., Columbia Fire Co., Madera Fire Co. and Houtzdale-Ramey EMS. Responders were on scene for about an hour.
Thirty firefighters responded to a fire on 283 Wallaceton Rd., Morris Township, at 1:55 a.m. Sunday. Individuals were on scene for around 1.5 hours for a two-story residential family residence, according to Morris Township Vol. Fire Co. Chief Fred Edwards.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation by Morris Township Vol. Fire. Co. and the Pennsylvania State Police fire marshal.
The estimated damages totaled about $50,000.
Responding were also Chester Hill Hose Co., Wallaceton Vol. Fire Co., Winburne Vol. Fire Co., Grassflat Vol. Fire Co., Columbia Vol. Fire Co., Philipsburg Fire Department and Moshannon Valley EMS.