MORRISDALE — Volunteer firefighters from Morris Township were dispatched at 6:41 a.m. on Friday to an unoccupied structure fire at 3017 Morrisdale Allport Hwy. near the intersection with Church Street.
The fire occurred in a two-story residential structure, and was contained to the attic area. Firefighters were able to conduct a “quick knock down” to limit the amount of damage to the structure and were on scene about 90 minutes.
A Ridgway-based state police fire marshal was on scene Friday morning conducting an investigation.
Assisting Morris Township on scene were emergency responders from Chester Hill Hose Co., Wallaceton Vol. Fire Co., Winburne Vol. Fire Co., Grassflat Vol. Fire Co., Philipsburg Vol. Fire Co., and Moshannon Valley EMS.
Morris Township Fire Police and Philipsburg Fire Police assisted with road closure at the time of the fire.