OSCEOLA MILLS — Five individuals from Houtzdale Vol. Fire Co. expressed their discontent with the Decatur Township Supervisors at a recent township meeting.
Chief Todd Reifer said there was a contract submitted with a price of $2,800. The township did not enter into an agreement with the company. It has not contracted with the company for around three years, according to township Secretary Pamela Peters.
Reifer said the closer proximity of the fire company could be life saving. The main spot of discussion was in the area of Crooked Sewer Road.
“That’s a long way for Osceola to go,” Reifer said. “If we don’t make the change, there can be so much animosity between Houtzdale Fire Co. and the Osceola Mills fire company. It’s just going to make it bad. Some of our guys might even decide not to go into Decatur Township at all, and we need each other.
“I’d probably still go,” he added, “but I don’t know if any of my members would go. They might say, ‘I’m not going. They’re not paying us. Why should we go?’”
Columbia Vol. Fire Co. will take on the area. A Facebook post by Houtzdale Vol. Fire Co. called out both the supervisors and Columbia Vol. Fire Co.
“It is certainly not that we don’t want to help you, we do,” the post read. “We care about you. But the supervisors and Columbia Volunteer Fire Company have decided they can serve you better than we can.”
Columbia Vol. Fire Co. soon posted a public release on Facebook offering insight into a potential reason for Decatur Township’s request for the company to take over Houtzdale’s portion.
“The reason for Decatur Township’s decision is not ‘unknown’ as was claimed in a post published on Houtzdale Fire Company’s Facebook Page. Within the email submitted to Decatur Township, Jeff Arnold had demanded an increase in funds and would refuse to cover the district if the terms were not met,” the release read, suggesting the cost was high. “It was at this point that we confirmed that we could effectively service this area — at no additional increase to the already submitted agreement.”
Supervisors at their meeting had no comment about their stance for the change, only stating they contracted with Columbia for three years.
President Jeff Arnold Jr. attended the township’s recent meeting. He said the company requested to meet four times to discuss an agreement.
Arnold said the township could “make a monetary donation with our company to appease the membership, because you’ve got to remember this isn’t just a business for the people you’re talking to. If you alienate everybody and disrespect them by what has happened, they’re just not going to come. It’s not like you can compel somebody that’s a volunteer to do anything.”
“I don’t like you threatening us,” Supervisor William Vogle said. “I’m done with you.”
Arnold reiterated that time matters in cases of emergency and implied the township is not meeting a moral obligation to its residents.
“I think it’s time to move on,” Chairman James Rice said. “We’ve talked about this for 10 minutes now.”
The township previously approved an agreement with Columbia Vol. Fire Co. at $10,500. Its agreement with the Philipsburg Fire Department is $15,000, according to township officials.
Houtzdale Vol. Fire Co. will remain a mutual aid company in the area. Columbia Vol. Fire Co. addressed potential resident concerns that Houtzdale members may not respond to a call.
“Residents of Decatur Township can rest assured that Columbia Volunteer Fire Company will answer the call and make whatever sacrifices are necessary to protect both you and your most valuable assets,” the company stated in a release.