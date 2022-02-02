DuBOIS — Several people were injured while escaping from a house fire in the Sabula area Wednesday morning, according to Sandy Township Volunteer Fire Department Chief Rob Burgeson.
Firefighters were called to 689 Sierra Heights Road at 10:46 a.m. for a reported “working structure fire, well-involved structure fire,” Burgeson said.
“There were reported injuries, three to four people,” said Burgeson. “DuBois EMS evaluated, transported them to Penn Highlands DuBois, unknown conditions.”
Once firefighters arrived at the scene, Burgeson said they were “met with heavy fire, getting our water supply established and personnel on scene. Eventually, the structure collapsed and extensive overhaul.”
In addition to Sandy Township units, firefighters from Penfield Volunteer Fire Co. and DuBois Engine 73 came in for additional manpower. Jefferson Engine One transferred to North Point, which then they were brought to the scene for manpower, also, said Burgeson. Tanker 40 from the Rockton Volunteer Fire Co. also responded.
He said there were no issues fighting the fire.
“We had enough manpower from the get-go, just until the structure decided to collapse. It just took to south, and now we need the manpower to pick up,” said Burgeson.
The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. The state police fire marshal will investigate.
Burgeson said the cause of the fire is not considered suspicious at this time.
“It’s just unknown right now,” he said.
Burgeson said the fire crews did an excellent job right from the start.
Firefighters remained at the scene for about two hours, said Burgeson.
“We have to overhaul and make sure the fire is contained and out,” he said. “And then we have to decon ourselves, clean all our equipment up and then go back to stations.”
The house was an older home, said Burgeson, and he estimated the damage to be about $100,000.