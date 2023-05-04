MORRISDALE –A fire Wednesday afternoon destroyed a two-story farmhouse located at 4572 Deer Creek Rd., (Highland Acres) Morrisdale.
Approximately 40 firefighters from Clearfield and Centre counties battled the flames for about five hours.
The call came in just after 3 p.m. for the Graham Township home owned by James Tornatore and Pauline Geithman. No one was home at the time of the fire.
The home and contents are a total loss. No estimate of damage was immediately available.
The cause of the fire is under investigation by the fire marshal from the state police, Clearfield barracks. He conducted a preliminary investigation Wednesday and will return for a followup.
Morris Township Fire Co. was assisted by companies from Chester Hill, Bigler-Jackson-Woodland, Windburn, Grassflat, Karthaus, Osceola Mills, Snowshoe, Philipsburg and Sandy Township.
Moshannon Valley EMS was on standby at the scene. No injuries were reported.
The Salvation Army provided a canteen.
Deer Creek Road was closed to traffic for several hours.
The fire rekindled twice on Thursday and firefighters returned to the scene.