NEW MILLPORT — A fire Monday morning heavily damaged a two-story home in New Millport.
Madera Fire Co. Captain Lindsey DeLattre said the company was called out just before 11:45 a.m. to Caldwell Road in Knox Township for a report of a structure fire with flames showing.
The family living there was home at the time of the fire, but all were able to escape prior to calling for emergency response, she said.
The fire was contained to the home’s second floor. The first floor sustained smoke and water damage, she said.
DeLattre said the fire was determined to be accidental. No damage estimate was available.
Madera was assisted by Clearfield County fire departments including Lawrence Township No. 5, Rescue Hose & Ladder Co. of Curwensville, Grampian-Penn-Bloom, Houtzdale, Irvona, Ramey and Glendale Vol. Fire Co. of Coalport.
DeLattre said a number of companies with tanker trucks were called because the area where the home is located does not have many water sources. She said water had to be shuttled from the water supply up a long driveway to extinguish the blaze.
Companies were on scene approximately an hour and a half, she said. No injuries were reported.