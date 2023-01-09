A two-alarm fire broke out on Coldwell Road in Knox Township on Monday before noon. Clearfield County dispatch reported that flames were showing from the structure. Volunteers from at least nine fire companies responded to the scene, including Madera, Ramey, Houtzdale, Irvona, Coalport, Rescue Hose & Ladder in Curwensville, Grampian-Penn-Bloom, Lawrence Township Station 5 and BJW. Pictured is water being shuttled to the fire scene by Grampian Penn Bloom Vol. Fire Co. Additional information about the fire was not immediately available.