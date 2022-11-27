MAHAFFEY — Firefighters battled a fire that started behind a stone fireplace and spread into the walls of a camp in Greenwood Township early Saturday morning.
According to reports, Community Vol. Fire Dept. of Mahaffey and Rescue Hose & Ladder Station 8 of Curwensville were dispatched at 3:25 a.m. on Saturday to a camp on Redden Hill Road for reports of a structure fire.
In a social media post, it was stated that “initial access to the structure was challenging as the camp was located a mile in the woods down a narrow lane.”
Firefighters found an active fire in the walls of the camp behind the fireplace. Crews worked extensively to open up the walls and extinguish the fire.
Firefighters were on scene more than two hours, reports said. It is unknown if anyone was at the camp when the fire broke out. A damage estimate was also not available.