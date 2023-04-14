OSCEOLA MILLS –An outside fire Thursday afternoon burned five acres near the intersection of Frog Hollow and New Liberty roads.
Firefighters were dispatched at approximately 4:30 p.m. for a report of a brush fire. When companies arrived at the scene they found approximately one acre along Frog Hollow Road burning and spreading into a wooded area.
Crews from Columbia Fire Co., Morris Township, Mountain Top, Sandy Ridge, Philipsburg and the Moshannon Bureau of Forestry battled the blaze for more than an hour. Thirty firefighters were on scene.
Columbia Assistant Fire Chief Trevor Harris reported one of his company’s firefighters was treated on scene for a heat-related emergency by Moshannon Valley EMS.
The cause of the fire is undetermined at this time. It is under investigation by the Moshannon State Forestry Department.