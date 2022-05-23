PHILIPSBURG — Hope Vol. Fire Co. recently announced the purchase of 408 N. Front St., which is currently an auto body parts business.
By the end of April, the fire company finalized the purchase, according to representative Justin Butterworth, who spoke at a Philipsburg Borough Council meeting. The company began exploring options for a new firehouse last year.
The auto body business will utilize the space through the end of August, Butterworth stated. Around that time, the fire company will further consider its plans.
The company’s current space, located at 400 N. Front St., is small and lacks the necessary features to fully accommodate the present technological world of firefighting. Three out of four of the building’s doors fail to meet the height requirements of modern fire trucks. Parking has also been an issue at the site.
Last year, the company’s idea was to demolish the structure and rebuild with the addition of more than 20 parking spots. However, after speaking with the Philipsburg Historical Foundation, the company is exploring the feasibility of renovation.
No matter what the company decides, it will have a large-sized building available to use in the near future. Butterworth said the company hopes to utilize it with neighboring agencies for training.
“It’s not very often that you have a building of that size that you’re able to go in there,” he said. “We’d like to use it for training before we move to the process of either starting renovations or starting demolition.”
The company will start searching for funding to build a new firehouse or renovate. It was already able to fund the purchase of the building by itself.
Butterworth said the company hopes municipalities contracted with them for fire protection could help in terms of finding grants. Finding and securing the necessary funding, he noted, will take time.
“We didn’t want to put in for any grant funding to build a new firehouse or renovate an existing building into a firehouse until we had that property, because everybody knows grant money has an expiration date on it,” Butterworth said. “This is moving a lot faster than we expected.”