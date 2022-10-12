CHESTER HILL — An alleged drunk firefighter, an infant riding in a fire truck and other issues has Chester Hill Borough Council weighing its options for fire protection.
“We have been backed into a corner,” said President Dr. Pierce Sanute at a recent meeting. “We continue to receive complaints from people in the borough. They don’t know if we have a viable, safe fire company to protect them from fire. Quite frankly, as a council, we are not sure of that either.”
Council did not take any action regarding fire protection at their recent meeting. President and Acting Chief of Chester Hill Hose Co. Adam Kovach said he was informed council was voting on funding for the company.
“Whoever gave you that information is wrong,” said Sanute. “No one here has ever used the words shut down or defund the fire company.”
Kovach recently stepped in as chief, a title that will continue until the end of the year. According to Kovach, the company has made necessary equipment changes and is addressing other issues, such as training.
Ryan Haggans, a previous fire chief, spoke on behalf of the company. “These guys have been trying to make the improvements,” he said, adding he’s been helping train individuals. “They’re doing their best right now. We are trying to come back to help these guys out to better help the community and the company at the same time.”
Council, however, had many concerns. Council stated it never received an itemized list of what money given by the borough is spent on, which is required under 2008 Act 8. Kovach stated he was not aware of this requirement. Company representatives said they could get a list to council.
Decatur Township also sent a representative to the meeting. The supervisor stated the township needs a list of funding uses as well or it will likely take action. Decatur Township also pays for worker’s compensation, roughly the same as Chester Hill at a price tag of $4,500.
Sanute commented on a company Facebook post that claimed there were rumors about “plans to defund the Chester Hill Hose Company. This could effect [sic] your fire protection tax.” According to Sanute, there is no fire protection tax.
A firefighter allegedly arriving drunk to a call was a point of concern. Kovach asked if the borough has proof of bloodwork from the hospital. He also stated the individual was not allowed to return to the company because of the incident.
Problems pertaining to disclosure of personal information also arose. “We had an issue with some of your members discussing what happened when they went to a call that they were not called out to” that involved an individual with a disability, Sanute stated.
Haggans said the company will undergo training to better understand the handling of personal health information. According to Kovach, these individuals were not representing the company during the alleged incident. Council asked why these individuals are still with the company.
“When there was proof that they supposedly had videos and recordings of this, nobody brought forth those proof,” Kovach said, implying barring the individuals from the company with no proof would be uncalled for.
Council raised concerns about infants traveling in the fire truck. Kovach said the child in question is his. He said the infant was in a personal vehicle and rode in the fire truck only during a parade, which he said other companies allow children on apparatus during parades.
“That may be true,” said Councilman Josh Woods, “but that doesn’t make it safe in my eyes.”
Council also said multiple individuals noted some trucks sporting expired inspection stickers during National Night Out. This was due to parts on backorder. All trucks are now up to date, according to company representatives.
Haggans asked council to give the new leadership a chance. Kovach only recently took the chief role. However, he was president during other incidents. Two individuals spoke out against his leadership and the bond within the company.
“I’m a member of the fire company, and I personally feel like if we got it the way it used to be before, the community would feel a lot safer, as in a new president, new chief, new whole line officers,” said Samantha Heichel. “It’s not fair to our chief who’s been there for years, who raised all of us in that company… to be talked down on by some 28-year-old who doesn’t know what he’s doing.”
The borough obtained a price for fire protection from the Moshannon Valley Fire Council. Borough council currently spends $7,000 along with worker’s compensation, paying a total of $11,500 annually for fire protection. Moshannon Valley Fire Council offered a price of $6,640, allowing a savings of $4,860.
Sanute inquired why the fire company couldn’t collaborate with other companies. Council eventually asked if the company could become a part of fire council. Although this is a possibility, the Philipsburg Fire Department is chartered through the borough.
“So the fire council is more of a funding entity,” fire council President Jason Vaux said. “That would have to go through the charter with the Philipsburg Borough to add Chester Hill Hose Co. into the fire department.”
This would take many conversations and would not be a guarantee.
Woods made a motion to table and continue discussion at the next meeting. The motion failed, with Councilman Aaron Bailey, David Ecklund, Sam Emel Jr. and Charles Eboch III opposed. Eboch and Ecklund both stated they wanted to set expectations prior to tabling.
“How long are we going to go on with this?” Eboch asked. “I mean we have reports.”
Failing to table the motion, council instead adjourned unanimously.