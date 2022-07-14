DuBOIS — Approximately 100 firefighters from several area departments responded to a multi-house fire Wednesday evening on Wilson Avenue in Sandy Township, according to Chief Rob Burgeson.
Burgeson said firefighters were called at 6:20 p.m. to a reported working structure fire at 116 Wilson Ave., with possible multiple dwellings. Upon arrival, firefighters confirmed that multiple structures were on fire, including those at 110 and 118 Wilson Ave.
“One of the houses caught on fire and spread to two (nearby) houses, 110 and 118,” Burgeson said.
Everyone who lived in the houses were safely evacuated with the exception of two pets, which were rescued, he said.
Two firefighters were injured and then transported to Penn Highlands DuBois, while another firefighter was treated at the scene for injuries. Burgeson said he believed all of them had minor injuries.
Burgeson said the cause of the fire is still under investigation by the Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshal and the Sandy Township Police Department.
The homes were destroyed as a result of the fire and the loss is estimated between $1.5 and $2 million, he said.
The American Red Cross was on scene and is providing assistance to the families who requested it, said Burgeson.
In addition to Sandy Township and DuBois fire departments, other fire companies responding to the scene were Sykesville and Reynoldsville. Reynoldsville was also on standby, along with Brockway.
“All the crews did a fantastic job considering the time of day and the temperature and what we were faced with,” said Burgeson.
Burgeson also expressed appreciation to Sheetz for donating food to the firefighters.