PHILIPSBURG — Philipsburg Fire Department Chief John Huber raised logistical concerns regarding a parking lot on North Second Street by Philipsburg Towers at a recent borough council meeting.
“We can not get in there with a truck or a piece of fire apparatus,” Huber told council.
Huber asked Code Enforcement Officer Tim Ryder if they could discuss the matter. Fire representatives have contacted Philipsburg Towers, Huber noted.
Towers noted it is willing to get rid of a couple parking spaces on the edge, according to Huber. “But that’s not the problem,” he stated.
Ryder presented a solution. He noted that removing the shrubbery and widening the driveway would solve the issues. It wouldn’t make sense to lose parking versus taking this action, Ryder said.
“There’s plenty of room for a truck to get in there if you had the obstacles out of your way,” Ryder said. “To lose parking spaces, I have to justify gaining something. They can make room for you there without losing the parking spaces on the street.”
Huber said he will reach out to Towers again. If Towers takes action and the problem isn’t solved, Ryder may then get actively involved.
“I’m not going to give up those parking spaces unless it’s an issue after something is done on their part,” Ryder stated.
Ryder noted that there are many places in the borough that are difficult to get to with large fire equipment.
The Code and Ordinances Committee is looking to potentially address some safety issues for fire truck access as they review intersection safety and parking on streets, according to Councilwoman Kathleen Kalinosky.
Other officials commented on fire access in the borough. “There are a lot of tight spots out there,” said Mayor John Streno, “but the town was built before cars and trucks were made.”