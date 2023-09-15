WESTOVER — The final fair of summer in Clearfield County, Harmony Grange Fair, opens Tuesday, Sept. 19.
Admission to the fair is free. A $5 parking fee is charged with the proceeds shared by the fair and the Harmony Area Jr./Sr. High School’s senior class who parks vehicles as a fundraiser to help defray class expenses.
Visitors can expect five days of rides, evening entertainment, interesting exhibits, good food and other delights at the fairgrounds are located at 5386 Ridge Rd., Westover.
The fair concludes Saturday, Sept. 23.
Fair manager Shae Harkleroad said, the theme for the 2023 fair is “Growing the Future.”
“We hope that’s exactly what we are doing at each fair, planting the seeds of love and appreciation for the fair in the young people that attend. That’s how this fair will continue,” he explained.
This year’s fair includes a lineup of entertainers who are mostly new to the fair, Harkleroad said. “We wanted to try some new sounds this year so we reached out to some different bands and groups,” he noted.
Returning this year are the Harmony Area Jr./Sr. High School’s band and chorus who will perform during the opening ceremony, Tuesday, Sept. 19, and the band in the Saturday, Sept. 23 parade and also on Saturday, local favorite, the Moore Brothers of Clearfield, who perform a variety of genres of music from classic rock to popular tunes.
The Northern Cambria Community Band will perform Tuesday, Sept. 19, at 7 p.m. “Folks who are veterans of the fair will remember this band from prior years. We haven’t had them here for a number of years and we are excited to welcome them back,” he said.
Ride the Song band performs on the stage Wednesday, Sept. 20, 7 p.m. The band performs traditional and modern bluegrass, country and Americana music.
The Fabulous Flashbacks perform a mix of 1950s, 60s and 70s music Thursday, Sept. 21 at 7 p.m. on the fair’s stage.
“We are really looking forward to this group. Visitors have requested them and we are excited to have them here at the Harmony Fair,” Harkleroad said.
Friday, Sept. 22, at 8 p.m., will be a performance by 7 Mile Run band. Harkleroad said the fair’s board saw the country band at the Indiana County Fair and at the state fair convention and members knew they had to book it.
Entertainers will be performing on a new stage. “We are very excited about having a new stage built by volunteers,” Harkleroad said, adding, “This one is bigger and has a changing room.” He said volunteers repurposed the previous stage adding larger platform to allow entertainers to move around.
“We have a lot of very talented people who volunteer each year for the fair. I know I say this every year but without those people who so willingly give their time and talents each year this fair would not happen. If we had to pay people to do what they do we could not put the fair on.”
Harkleroad said he is looking forward to the fair and seeing those who visit each year. “I know we call this a fair but to me it really is more of a homecoming. People come here to visit, enjoy a meal and just take in all that the fair has to offer,” he explained.
The schedule includes:
- Monday, Sept. 18, 2-8 p.m., registration opens for all exhibits.
- Tuesday, Sept. 19, 9 a.m. to noon, registration open for all exhibits; noon, the fair opens; 5 p.m., rides operated by LAM Enterprises, Harrisonburg, Va., open on the midway; 6 p.m., opening ceremony and vesper service; 7 p.m., all-terrain vehicle racing, on the track and on the stage, the Northern Cambria Community Band.
- Wednesday, Sept. 20, 9 a.m., judging of all exhibits, exhibit locations will be closed to the public during judging; 5 p.m., rides open on the midway; 6 p.m., baked goods auction to benefit local food pantries; 7 p.m., antique tractor pull featuring models prior to 1960, on the track, admission $3 and on the stage, Ride the Song band.
- Thursday, Sept. 21, 9 a.m., the fair opens; 5 p.m., rides open on the midway; 7 p.m., on the track, tractor pull for models 1960 and older, light and heavy weights and hot stocks, $3 admission; 7 p.m., on the stage, Fabulous Flashbacks band.
- Friday, Sept. 22, 9 a.m., the fair opens; 1 p.m., kid’s scavenger hunt open to children age kindergarten through sixth grade, lists are available in the fair office; 1 p.m., matinee rides on the midway and on the stage, Dragonfly Balloons; 5 p.m., barbecue chicken dinner served by the grange; 7 p.m., on the track four-wheel-drive truck pull; $10 admission; and 8 p.m., on the stage, 7 Mile Run band.
- Saturday, 9 a.m., on the track, lawn and garden tractor pull with the Brush Valley Antique and Power Club; 11 a.m. children’s pedal tractor pull on the paved area between the stage and the grange hall; 1 p.m., line up for the annual parade; 2 p.m., the parade steps off onto Ridge Road; 5 p.m., pit-cooked roast beef dinner served by the grange; 7 p.m., on the track, four-wheel drive gas showroom trucks and big truck pull, $10 admission fee; and 8 p.m., the Moore Brothers band.
Prize winners and raffle drawings will be announced following the conclusion of the Moore Brother’s performance.
Sunday, Sept. 24, 2-4 p.m., all entries must be picked up.