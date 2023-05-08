In one week, voters will go to the polls to vote for candidates to represent their political party in November.
As is typical in municipal election years, there are few instances where more than one person is seeking a Republican or Democratic nomination, as most are unopposed with only one candidate.
In Morris Township, that is not the case, as four people are seeking the Republican nomination for supervisor. In Cooper Township, three candidates are seeking the Republican nomination for supervisor as well.
In The Progress readership area, the following municipalities have a race for the nomination for borough council or township supervisor:
- Bigler Township Supervisor — Douglas G. Atkins, R; and Randall Mick, R.
- Cooper Township Supervisor — Michael P. Biggans Jr., R; Eric W. Ahlberg and Randy L. Killion, R.
- Bradford Township Supervisor — Richard M. Heberling, R; and Karen S. Fulmar, R.
- Lawrence Township Supervisor — Daniel G. Mitchell Sr., R; and Jeremy James Ruffner, R.
- Morris Township Supervisor — James Leroy Williams, R; William H. Zimmerman, R; Frederick Harold Little, R; and Jeffrey T. Coval, R.
- Pike Township Supervisor, six-year term — Travis Richard French, R; and Dustin Richard Howell, R.
- Curwensville Borough Council, four-year term — Robert C. Tubbs, D; and Thomas E. Carfley, D.