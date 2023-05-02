KYLERTOWN — The communities of Cooper Township have a stray cat problem, and have had one for quite some time now.
People from out-of-town have been bringing their litters of cats into the area, and have been leaving them at abandoned barns, properties and other places that may seem suitable for a family of kittens.
This leads to the reproduction, and then overpopulation of stray cats in the area. However, there has been an organization formed to help stunt the rapid growth of rising stray cat population.
This organization is called the Cooper Twp. Trap, Neuter and Release, or the CTTNR for short.
CTTNR’s founding members include Linda Eisenhauer, Julia Hubler and Robin Marshall. With the specific grants they have unearthed, they intend on helping contain this problem.
“There are several grants available, both community and individually oriented, that will help us fund the neutering and spaying of these cats,” Marshall explained. “One of them will even match the funding we raise as well.”
Marshal continued, “If we raise $2,000, then they’ll also supply $2,000. It’s a great service.”
CTTRN’s main goal for coming to the meeting was to see if the township would be interested in helping with this cause, by solely handling financial services.
“We can take care of all the traps and effort in catching these cats, but we aren’t too good with financial business,” Marshall explained, “If you all would be interested in helping, we’d greatly appreciate that.”
The motion to help was suggested, and passed unanimously. CTTNR will begin to take action as soon as possible.