If you are a regular reader of this column, then you know I have shared several strawberry dessert recipes this year. Our family enjoys strawberry desserts and I am always on the lookout for ones I think they will enjoy.
Soon, local berries will be available and it’s always good to have a number of options for recipes to enjoy them. Locally, the season lasts about a month — if, and some years it’s a big if, conditions are favorable and dry. If it’s rainy or damp, the berries get soft, then moldy, and for strawberry lovers, that’s usually the end.
Today’s recipe started out life as a peach bar recipe, but I thought why not strawberries? After all, strawberries have much the same consistency as peaches and they often lend themselves well to the same type of recipe.
Strawberries and Cream Bars is a short cut recipe in that the base is a boxed cake mix for both the crust and the streusel. A layer of strawberries is next to the crust and is topped with a cheesecake-like mixture and finally a layer of streusel.
These are delish, not to mention quick to put together. They would be a perfect dessert for the upcoming Memorial Day holiday or a potluck meal.
I also plan to try this recipe as a blueberry dessert. I’ll keep you posted on that.
Strawberries and Cream Bars
- 1 15.25-ounce package of yellow or white dry cake mix
- 1/3 cup butter or margarine, at room temperature
- 2 eggs, divided
- 2 1/2 cups, strawberries, diced
- 12 ounces cream cheese at room temperature
- 1/4 cup granulated sugar
- 1 teaspoon lemon juice
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Spray a 9-by-13-by-2-inch baking pan with non-stick cooking spray.
In a large mixing bowl, combine the cake mix, butter and one egg until the mixture is crumbly. Set aside 1 1/2 cups of the mixture for the topping and press the remaining crumbs evenly in the baking pan. Bake for eight minutes and remove from the oven.
Evenly spread strawberries over the crust. In the same mixing bowl, use an electric mixer to beat the cream cheese, sugar, remaining egg and lemon juice. Dollop the mixture over the strawberries and use a spoon to connect the dollops. Sprinkle the reserved cake mix crumbs evenly over the cream cheese mixture. Bake an additional 30 minutes until the crumbs are golden and the cream cheese mixture is set. Cool completely and refrigerate at least 30 minutes before cutting into bars. Store any leftover bars in the refrigerator.