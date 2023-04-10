MORRISDALE — The fate of the proposed walking and biking trail for Morris Township continued to remain unknown after the latest township meeting.
Tempers flared on April 5, as several Morris Township residents showed up to the meeting to oppose the trail.
There were large concerns about trespassing on private property, ATV access to the trails and the worry for the safety of those who chose to walk along the trail.
Resident Boyd Davis voiced his concerns openly during the public comment portion of the conversation, feeling it’s a danger to himself and those on the trail.
“There are just too many spots along this path that a kid or family or someone could get wiped out,” Davis said. “I don’t want to have to worry about backing out of my driveway, or something like that, and hitting some poor kid. It’s just unfair.”
Another resident who openly spoke out against the park was resident Sue Danko.
“If the money is coming from our pockets, and there is a risk for the safety of everyone involved, then I think I speak for myself and many others when I say that we don’t want this thing,” Danko said.
When given the chance to respond though, Supervisor Emerson Reams felt as if the trail wasn’t going to interfere with anyone’s health, and would present a good opportunity.
“This town needs this trail,” Reams said. “It’s common sense; good recreation, and a low risk for injury.”
Chairman Josiah Jones feels similarly on the matter and turned down any thought of ATV access if it is just a walking park.
“This town needs more recreation. One high school track or park isn’t enough,” he said. “We can get grants to help pay for this, so it will come at low cost to the taxpayers, and ATV usage will be prohibited if it turns out to just be a walking and biking trail.”
Further discussion on the status of this potential trail will be discussed at a later meeting.