John Farr and friends made their way into downtown Clearfield last year as the final destination of his 900-mile Bike2Build fundraising venture to garner financial support for Habitat for Humanity of Clearfield County.

DUBOIS — John Farr is gearing up for his annual Bike2Build bicycle ride to raise funds for Habitat for Humanity of Clearfield County.

Farr, 81, is preparing to embark on his 18th ride, Sept. 9-14. Last year he rode nearly 900 miles from Myrtle Beach, S.C. to Clearfield. He said this year he is planning a shorter stint from Philadelphia to DuBois, nearly 400 miles. The 2022 ride is shorter because of the additional challenge created by the commonwealth’s hilly terrain.

