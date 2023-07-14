CURWENSVILLE –A family movie night will be held Friday, July 21 at Irvin Park, Curwensville.
The movie, Monster’s Inc. will begin at approximately 8:30 p.m. The projector screen will be on the park’s bandshell.
Those attending should bring lawn chairs or blankets to sit on. Seating at the park is very limited.
Free popcorn will be available. The Mommy and Me food truck will be there selling, cookies, bubble tea, shaved ice and American food.
The event is sponsored by the Curwensville Regional Development Corp’s Curwensville Area Revitalization Entity, formerly the Curwensville Blueprint Community.