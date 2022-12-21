GRASSFLAT — A Cooper Township family is homeless after a kitchen fire spread to other areas of their two-story home on Tuesday afternoon.
Firefighters were dispatched to Clearfield Street in Grassflat at 4:40 p.m. for a report of a kitchen fire.
According to Grassflat Vol. Fire Co. Deputy Chief Shane Michaels, residents were at home when the fire broke out. No injuries were reported.
The first chief to arrive on scene upgraded the fire box to a working structure because the fire spread to the double-plank walls from the first floor to the second floor and the attic.
About 35 firefighters were on scene for about four hours. The cause of the blaze is undetermined. Damage was sustained to the structure and its contents, but no damage estimate was immediately available. It is unknown if the structure was insured, and the owner of the home is not yet known.
A state police fire marshal was expected to investigate the incident on Wednesday.
The Red Cross is assisting the family.
Assisting Grassflat Vol. Fire on scene were volunteer firefighters from Morris Township Vol. Fire Co. and Fire Police, Winburne, Karthaus, Columbia Vol. Fire Co. of Osceola Mills, Houtzdale, Snow Shoe, and Philipsburg. Moshannon Valley EMS was also on scene.