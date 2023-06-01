The Express Cafe is making a new home next to Historica Plus at 232 E. Market St., just up the street from its original location.
The cafe had been operating at 308 E. Market St. for over 15 years, and Owner Cindy Short says she’s excited at the prospect of a new beginning.
“After being at the same location so long, moving right up the road here is a really neat opportunity,” Short said. “We’re looking to try a lot of new things here once we get up and running, and hopefully people will like it.”
There will be some key changes to the Express Cafe in the near future, including a hot food buffet, and the hope is that the cafe will be more of a sit-down place.
“We’ve had the old coolers in the old location, but with this new place we can do a lot more,” Short explained. “We’re looking to add a new hot buffet for the customers, and opening that up from the hours of 11 a.m. to about 3 p.m. There will be a takeout option too, that way if people are in a rush and want something quick, we can make that happen for them.”
She continued, “Hopefully people will want to come in, sit down and enjoy a meal here too.”
There will be pre-made meals offered as well, including an array of sandwiches, soups, salads and deserts.
This process hasn’t been an easy one for the Express staff though; a lot of hard, physical work has been put in to make this possible.
“This past week everyone has been working their butts off,” Short said. “It’s been so hot, and our fellas have been coming in every day and just going to town. Without them, none of this would be possible.”
Short also wanted to show appreciation for the members of the community who have come and offered their help with the project.
“We’ve had so many customers and community members coming up and helping us out with this relocation, it’s been amazing,” Short said. “The Express has a really close community, and the fact that people are taking the time out of their days to come and support us is amazing. We are so thankful for them.”
While the new location of the cafe does not have an official reopening date, the hope is that sometime within the coming week and a half, the doors will open to the public yet again.