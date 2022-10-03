CURWENSVILLE — An explosion rocked a Curwensville neighborhood Monday afternoon.
Fire crews were called early Monday afternoon to 624 Anderson St. for a report of an explosion at a residence. All emergency responders that were dispatched to the call except for Curwensville’s Rescue Home & Ladder Co. were canceled while in route to the scene.
Rescue Hose & Ladder Co. Deputy Chief Nathan Smith confirmed there was an explosion that knocked the wall off the structure and into the home beside it. The explosion also caused a small fire in the home’s basement. The company was able to extinguish the flames in a short time.
“In less than five minutes we were able to knock the fire down,” Smith said.
He said Monday afternoon that the state police’s fire marshal and employees from the gas company would be investigating the cause of the fire. The fire marshal will also issue an official report and an estimate of damage, he noted.
Smith said the family living there was not home at the time of the fire. Two dogs were inside the home at the time of the blast. They escaped without injury and were located and returned to family members.