PHILIPSBURG — An event benefiting the Children’s Miracle Network of Geisinger will be held this Saturday in Philipsburg.
Children’s Miracle Network helps fund treatments and healthcare services, pediatric equipment and charitable care, according to its website. The upcoming benefit will be held at the Philipsburg Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3450 on June 4 starting at 11 a.m.
Brenda Hummel, an event organizer, explained the significance of the benefit. Hummel’s daughter, Nevaeh Brown of Osceola Mills, was a Miracle Child.
“Every year, my family and friends put together some type of benefit to help CMN just to give back for all the help and support my family was given for my daughter,” she stated.
The benefit takes different forms and moves around to different locations each year.
Outdoor activities begin at 11 a.m. and will be held until 2 p.m. The event is free to attend. Fire company representatives, Cen-Clear and more will be at the benefit.
Sign ups for a cornhole tournament begin at 1 p.m. The cost is $10 per person. The tournament starts at 2 p.m. inside the VFW. There will also be a basket raffle and touch a truck event.
A local business, DiamondBack Covers, has already raised money for the benefit, according to event organizers.
Part of North Front Street (Pine to Spruce streets) will be closed for the event from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.