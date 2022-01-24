PATTON — A Winter Blast event has been scheduled at Prince Gallitzin State Park in Cambria County on Saturday, Feb. 12.
10 a.m. to 2 p.m. – Winter Blast
Go to the Prince Gallitzin Marina for some fun winter activities. Go sledding, try cross country skiing, ice fishing, disc golf or snowshoeing, take a hike, or try geocaching. Glendale Lake Snowmobile Club will be giving demonstrations if the conditions permit. Or just cozy up by the bonfire and make a mountain pie. Equipment for all activities will be provided on a first come first serve basis, but you may wish to bring your own sled. Hot dogs and drinks will be provided by the Friends of Prince Gallitzin. There is no charge for this event, but donations will be accepted by the Friends for upcoming park improvement projects.
The park will also be hosting a free, 5K fun run/walk. The 5K will be starting at 10 a.m. from the Prince Gallitzin Marina pavilion. The first 100 participant will get a reusable shopping bag to commemorate the event. No pre-registration is required.
Scheduled activities will depend upon existing outdoor conditions. A complete list of activities will be posted on the calendar of events www.visitPAparks.com and on the park Facebook page www.facebook.com/PrinceGallitzinDCNR/).